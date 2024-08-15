The Republic of China (Taiwan) remains committed to strengthening its ties with St. Vincent and the Grenadines, according to Ambassador Fiona Fan.

Speaking at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) scholarship ceremony on Tuesday, Ambassador Fan highlighted several initiatives underscoring this commitment, including the renewal of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the Bursary programme, which provides $120,000 USD annually to support students in need.

Taiwan’s involvement in health, agriculture, infrastructural development, and recent recovery efforts following Hurricane Beryl further cements this bond. As part of relief efforts, Taiwan has pledged 100 tons of rice, two containers of school supplies for women and children, and $200,000 USD in aid.

At the ceremony, 22 students received scholarships to pursue graduate and undergraduate studies in Taiwan. Since its inception in 2004, the scholarship programme has benefited 291 students. Ambassador Fan emphasized that the program fosters not just academic excellence but also deep-rooted bilateral exchanges and friendships between the two nations.

Taiwan also supports the YES, SET, and ONSITE programmes in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.