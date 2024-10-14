The Government and People of the Republic of China (Taiwan) expressed their gratitude for the congratulatory message from Governor General Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan on the occasion of Taiwan’s 113th National Day, celebrated on October 10, 2024.

In her message, Dame Susan Dougan extended warm congratulations to President Lai Ching-te and the Taiwanese people, emphasizing the strong bond between Taiwan and St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG).

Dame Susan highlighted SVG’s commitment to its longstanding relationship with Taiwan, rooted in shared values of freedom, democracy, and respect for human rights. She reaffirmed SVG’s support for Taiwan’s participation in international organizations and expressed optimism about further collaboration in climate resilience, tourism, health, education, and more.

In response, Taiwan acknowledged the deepening friendship and cooperation between the two nations, emphasizing a shared vision for prosperity and well-being, reinforcing their commitment to mutual support and collaboration.