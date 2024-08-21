Ambassador Fiona Huei-Chun Fan and Assistant Commissioner Leonard Fergus visited the E-Bus and Security Operation Center to discuss ICT projects and future collaborations.

Ambassador Fan emphasized that enhancing the ICT network is crucial for developing transportation infrastructure and improving public security through a broader ICT network.

Taiwan and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) have been working together to enhance public security through ICT.

As part of Phase 2 of their CCTV project, Taiwan sent a 40-foot container of ICT equipment to SVG in July 2024. This equipment includes over 100 cameras, such as License Plate Recognition and Pan-Tilt-Zoom (PTZ) cameras, which will aid in round-the-clock surveillance and vehicle identification. PTZ cameras can be remotely controlled for better monitoring of security gaps.

The container also includes materials for upgrading government ICT facilities, including improvements to the Operation Center at the Questelles police station and renovations to the ITSD server room. Installation of the new cameras is scheduled for August 2024.

