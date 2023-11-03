St. Vincent and the Grenadines this week, was yet again on the receiving end of the Republic of China (Taiwan)’s generosity when two fully-equipped ambulances were handed over earlier this week.

Taiwan’s ambassador to SVG Fiona Huei-Chun Fan handed over the ambulance to Minister of Health, Wellness and the Environment St. Clair Prince.

They were handed over under the “Public Health Emergency Response System Enhancement Project in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines”.

Minister Prince while listing the features of the new ambulances, said that staff members have already trained to use them.

“The ambulances are fully equipped, that means they have on board installed and fully functional oxygen cylinders and flow meters, suction machines, fire extinguishers, solar flashlights, defibrillators, first aid kits, vital sign monitors and mobile ventilators. There is also, on each ambulance, basic toolkits, which include jacks, wrenches, jumper cables, work lamps, manual air pumps, inner tube repair kits and windshield repair kits,” he said.

The two new ambulances will be located at the Stubbs Polyclinic and the Levi Latham Health Centre.