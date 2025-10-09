Ambassador of the Republic of China on Taiwan, Her Excellency Fiona Fan handed over four (4) drones to the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF).

The handing over took place at Taiwan’s 114th anniversary of Independence celebrations held at the Methodist Church Hall on Tuesday October 7th, 2025.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) with responsibility for Telecommunications, Olsen Rodney, said the drones would aid their search and rescue operations, since of late, a number of people were lost in places like La Soufriere.

He added that the drones would also be used to monitor and control crowds at public events.

ASP Rodney said the donation forms part of the CCTV Project based at the Questelles Police Station.

Rodney extended gratitude to Ambassador Fan and the People and Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan and expressed his desire for the relationship between both countries to grow even stronger.