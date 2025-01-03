On December 31, 2024, a handing-over ceremony was held at the Orange Hill Biotechnology Centre, where the Republic of China on Taiwan donated 29 agricultural equipment pieces to the Ministry of Agriculture under the Banana Revitalization Project.

Additionally, 44,000 high-quality seedlings were distributed as part of the Agriculture Productivity Recovery Project. Safiya Horne-Bique, CEO of the Zero Hunger Trust Fund, highlighted the initiative’s positive impact on over 1,500 households and 5,000 individuals.

Ambassador Fiona Fan emphasized the partnership between Taiwan and the Ministry of Agriculture in rebuilding agricultural systems after Hurricane Beryl.

Minister Saboto Caesar praised farmers’ resilience and outlined future plans for 2025, including expanding seedling distribution and a $2 million youth initiative.