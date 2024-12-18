The Embassy of The Republic of China on Taiwan officially handed over five containers of rice with a total of 10,000 sacks to the Government and people of St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, Nerissa Gittens Mc Millian, Taiwan’s Ambassador to SVG, Her Excellency Fiona Fan, and the Minister of Agriculture Hon. Saboto Caesar were in attendance at the ceremony which took place at the Taiwanese Embassy.

In her remarks, Permanent Secretary Gittens Mc Millian emphasized the importance of the collaboration between SVG and Taiwan.

Ambassador Fiona Fan expressed Taiwan’s commitment to its continuing friendship with SVG, highlighting the country’s support for both immediate relief and long-term development initiatives.

She noted that this is the second rice donation for the year and spoke about upcoming opportunities for Vincentians to study in Taiwan.

Minister of Agriculture, Hon. Saboto Caesar, also extended his gratitude for the donation noting that it is not just about the rice but the love between the two countries. He acknowledged that the donation complements our food security efforts.

The donation underscores the enduring partnership between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and Taiwan and reflects Taiwan’s dedication to providing humanitarian assistance and supporting sustainable development initiatives in the region.