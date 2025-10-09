Taiwan’s Ambassador to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Fiona Fan, has reaffirmed her country’s strong and growing partnership with SVG during celebrations marking Taiwan’s 114th National Day.

Speaking at a reception this week, Ambassador Fan highlighted key areas of cooperation, including public safety, agriculture, health care, and education. She pointed to the installation of 320 CCTV cameras and an AI-powered Police Security Analytics Center, as well as the Young Farmers Training Programme and the construction of the Arnos Vale Acute Care Hospital.

The Ambassador also emphasized Taiwan’s support for youth development, noting that more than 12,000 Vincentian students have received Taiwan bursaries, and over 300 have studied in Taiwan through scholarship programmes.

Fan thanked Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and his government for their continued support of Taiwan in the international community and reaffirmed Taiwan’s commitment to peace, democracy, and shared prosperity in the Indo-Pacific region.