The tail of a tropical wave is reported to be affecting St. Vincent and the Grenadines as of 6am this morning.

A release from the SVG Met Office says the forecast shows cloudy to overcast at times with light to moderate showers, occasional gusty winds and a chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Residents and motorists of areas prone to flooding and landslides or near rivers and streams are asked to exercise caution.

Residents are also asked to stay alert in regards to falling tree limbs, loose outdoor objects and disconnected over-head wires.

Sea conditions are moderate to rough in open water with swells from 2.5m to 3.0m.

Sea bathers are asked to stay out of the water and only vessels that can withstand these conditions should venture out.

