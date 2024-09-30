Switzerland and Italy have agreed to redraw part of their border in the Alps due to melting glaciers caused by climate change.

This change affects areas near the Matterhorn and several ski resorts, as traditional borders defined by glacier ridgelines have shifted.

Switzerland has officially approved the agreement, while Italy is still in the approval process following a draft agreement from May 2023

Recent statistics revealed that Switzerland’s glaciers lost 4% of their volume in 2023, the second-largest loss on record, attributed to unusually warm summers and low winter snowfall.

The redefined borders aim to clarify responsibilities for maintaining specific natural areas, particularly in regions like Plateau Rosa and Gobba di Rollin.

The final implementation will occur once both countries sign the agreement.