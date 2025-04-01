A swift police response led to the arrest of multiple suspects following a shooting incident near the Girls’ High School (GHS) Bus Stop at approximately 1:35 p.m. today.

Officers arrived quickly at the scene after receiving reports of gunfire and found a male victim with gunshot injuries. He was transported to the Milton Cato Memorial Hospital, where he is in stable condition.

Thanks to the coordinated efforts of law enforcement, suspects were apprehended, and key evidence was collected. The individuals in custody are cooperating as investigations continue.

The Royal Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force (RSVGPF) commended the officers for their professionalism in securing the area and ensuring public safety. Authorities urge citizens to report any suspicious activity to help maintain peace and security. Further updates will be provided as more details emerge.