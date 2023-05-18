World number one Iga Swiatek says she is waiting for “more info” on the thigh injury which forced her to retire from her Italian Open quarter-final against Elena Rybakina.

Swiatek, 21, needed treatment before retiring on Wednesday.

The reigning French Open champion hopes to be fit for this year’s tournament, which begins on 28 May.

The three-time major winner was in tears as she left the court for a medical timeout during the second-set tie-break against Kazakhstan’s Rybakina, and returned with strapping on her right thigh.

Swiatek won the previous two Italian Opens and was on a 14-match winning streak in Rome.