Tuesday August 15th saw the swearing in of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ youngest Senator, Shackell Bobb.

During the young Senator’s remarks at her swearing in ceremony on Tuesday, acknowledged that there was a lot of work to be done but stated that she is ready to accept that challenge.

‘First and foremost I would like to say thanks to God for bringing me thus far, for giving me good health and strength so I stand before you this morning. He has always ordained my steps and I have no doubt that this is one such step. Additionally I would like to thank the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, especially our Prime Minister Hon. Dr. Ralph Gonsalves and other Ministers and Parliamentarians, and Mr. Rochard Ballah, also, my mentors, for trusting me and for the confidence they have bestowed in me in this capacity. I know for a fact there is a lot of work to be done and I assure you that I am ready to accept the challenge,’ Senator Bobb said.

Before being sworn in as a senator, Bobb worked for a number of law firms and was the Legal Officer at the Financial Services Authority.

Senator Bobb joins newly appointed senator Benarva Browne, 33, who was appointed less than a month ago, and Keisal Peters, the first female Minister of Foreign Affairs, who was appointed a year ago. Senator Bobb will take on Parliamentary duties in the Prime Minister’s Office.