Host of the Your Health Matters program Dr. Jerrol Thompson has warned that there is a high risk for mental illness to be triggered by the use of cocaine.

Dr. Thompson, speaking on the program aired on Wednesdays on WE FM, said that mental illness triggered in this way is difficult to treat, especially in St. Vincent and the Grenadines where there are limited drug rehabilitation facilities available.

“The excess use of cocaine in a number of people, undoubtedly there is a high risk of triggering various forms of mental illness, mental illness that is difficult to treat, difficult to get the persons back off and in countries like St. Vincent and the Grenadines where we don’t have a lot of drug rehabilitation centres, therefore these individuals walk the street, they walk their village, they may break into houses, they may steal from their parents…” he said.

Dr. Thompson noted that young black males are especially vulnerable to the negative effects of crack cocaine.

"I want persons to know that young black males in your community will be very vulnerable. Young black males who are your sons, your nephews, your young cousins and so, they are very vulnerable and we have to keep an eye open for this kind of situation," Dr. Thompson said.