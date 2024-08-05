Newly installed Minister of Sports Dr. Orando Brewster has called on all Vincentians to rally behind Olympian Shafiqua Maloney in her history making Olympic campaign.

25-year-old Maloney is the first Vincentian to make it to the finals of the Olympic games.

Minister Brewster called for all to band together in support Ms. Maloney, who is expected to be back in action at 3:48 PM today.

“It is indeed a pride and a pleasure for me to be here this evening. Saying to the nation, this is our time. Let us band together, let us come together, join our hands, join our hearts, and tomorrow, wear the Vincentian colors; come out in your numbers. Enjoy the watch party wherever you are; at the shop, in your home, wherever. Turn on your screens tomorrow because our very own Shafiqua Maloney will be displaying her exceptional talent. And I must say you have done us very proud Shafiqua. From the preliminaries in the heats to the semifinals and now on to the finals. So may God bless you and keep you and we are looking forward to more, to celebrate with you proudly as a true Vincentian.” He said.

Minister Brewster also stated that a warm welcome will await Shafiqua upon her return to St. Vincent and the Grenadines. He also announced that anyone that wishes to see her race at 3:48 PM today can do so at the Arnos Vale stadium where the games will be displayed on the big screen, and also at the Heritage Square in Kingstown where the games will also be displayed on the big screen.