Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves has insisted unless Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua are invited to the Summit of the Americas, St Vincent and the Grenadines’ presence is still uncertain.

In an interview with the Agency for Public Information, Dr Gonsalves noted that “St. Vincent and the Grenadines certainly will not be represented by the Prime Minister, unless these countries are invited, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.”

The Prime Minister said he is uncertain, however, whether there would be representation at a lower level other than at heads of Government, but “as presently advised, I don’t see how we should go but I will have further discussion with my cabinet colleagues and also my colleague heads”.

Dr Gonsalves says the decision to exclude these countries suggests a preoccupation with 20th century conflicts, and insisted that “it is a terrible thing to exclude people, we should be having conversations”

The Prime Minister said “the President of the United States, the United States Government does not have the right to exclude anyone….that is to be done in the whole of the Americas, he alone can’t make that decision.” The Summit of the Americas takes place in the United States from June 6- 10, 2022.