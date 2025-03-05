The Minister of Tourism of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Hon. Carlos James, has been honoured with the “Tourism Minister of the Year” Award at the PATWA International Travel Awards 2025 held in Berlin, Germany.

The announcement of the award was made to attendees at the ITB (InternationaleTourismus Börse) Berlin, one of the world’s largest tourism trade fairs, on Wednesday March 5, 2025.

The Pacific Area Travel Writers Association (PATWA), an affiliate member of UN Tourism, is professional international media organization dedicated to supporting the sustainable growth of global travel, tourism, and hospitality industries. Since 1999, the PATWA International Travel Awards Council has celebrated outstanding achievements in these sectors at its prestigious annual awards ceremony held during ITB Berling tourism trade fair.

The PATWA International Travel Awards are among the most coveted in the industry, celebrating destinations, governments, brands, and individuals that have demonstrated excellence in tourism development. Nominees undergo rigorous evaluation based on pre-set parameters to ensure only the highest standards of excellence are acknowledged.

This award further highlights St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ global leadership in sustainable tourism and environmental sustainability.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, expressed, “It is truly an honour to be recognized by PATWA for our commitment to sustainable tourism. This award is a testament to our dedication to preserving our nation’s natural beauty while fostering economic growth through responsible tourism. St. Vincent and the Grenadines remains committed to setting high standards for sustainability, ensuring that our tourism industry benefits both our people and our environment.”

St. Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) was also recognized as “Destination of the Year – Eco Adventures” by the PATWA International Awards Council, further solidifying its position as a leading destination for sustainable and nature-based tourism experiences. These recognitions highlight the nation’s unwavering commitment to sustainable tourism development and governance.

In addition to this latest recognition, SVG received multiple accolades in 2024, including,

World Travel Awards’ Best Nature Destination and CNN Travel’s “Best Places to Travel in 2025”, specifically highlighting Bequia as a must-visit location.

This momentum aligns with SVG’s 2025 tourism goals of expanding its reach in sustainable travel markets, increasing eco-tourism infrastructure, and enhancing collaborations with international stakeholders.

SVG’s focus on sustainable tourism not only enhances visitor experiences but also ensures the preservation of its natural and cultural heritage for future generations. The recognition at ITB Berlin 2025 underscores the destination’s success in promoting eco-friendly travel and its appeal to the global market. These efforts have positioned the country as a top choice for travellers seeking authentic, nature-focused experiences.