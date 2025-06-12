The Minister of Health, Hon. St. Clair Prince has led a delegation to the strategic meeting of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Pandemic Fund, in St. Lucia.

The fund is a US 24-million-dollar grant to member states of the OECS towards bolstering countries’ Public Health Capacity.

This is expected to create a platform for long term resilience in the face of future pandemics and Public Health Emergencies.

The implementing of the project would require a multi-sectoral collaboration between the Ministries of Health, Agriculture and Finance.

The project will focus on four key areas, including improving Diagnostic capacity and building human resource capacity.

The Vincentian delegation included the Minister of Health, Medical Health Officer Dr. Roger Duncan, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Health Nerissa Gittens, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture Cuthbert Knights, Chief Veterinarian Dr. Kathy Ann Hackshaw, and Deputy Director of Economic Planning Marcelle Edwards-John.