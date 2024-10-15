Alan R. Gooding, a 2022 national scholar, has launched SVG’s first software engineering company.

The company, called ALASKA Corporation, says its aim is to provide innovative software solutions for both business and individuals to improve operational efficiency.

Gooding said, “As a proud Vincentian, it’s always been my goal to harness technology to benefit our local industries and government institutions. ALASKA Corporation is more than just a company—it’s a symbol of progress for St. Vincent and the Grenadines, where we’re using innovation to solve problems, create opportunities, and drive success in every sector.”

ALASKA Corporation says, “As a company on the rise, we are constantly evolving and adapting to the ever-changing landscape of technology, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of our industry.”