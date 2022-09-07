Following his discussions with representatives from the World Bank, Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves said that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be receiving another loan, this time with the funds being put toward assisting the nation’s farmers and fisherfolk.

The Prime Minister says the new loan will help farmers with things such as fertilizer, assistance with fishing vessels and various types of equipment.

“We’re going to get some additional monies, well loan monies, but this would be specifically for the farmers and the fisher folk, for production support. That is to say, help them with fertilizer, equipment of one kind or another, you know, for fisher folk, assistance with vessels,” Gonsalves said, while speaking on the Issue At Hand program aired on Sundays on WEFM.

Prime Minister Gonsalves said an official announcement is set to be made soon.

Present at the meeting mentioned by the Prime Minister, were Ministers of Health, Finance, Tourism and Agriculture.