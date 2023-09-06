St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ endemic species are a vital part of the country’s tourism product.

This was emphasized by Forestry Supervisor Glenroy Gaymes, while speaking radio this week. He said that not all visitors would be interested in the sea and sun aspects of the tourism product, but there would persons looking forward to seeing SVG’s unique wildlife.

“Show the rest of the world what we have to showcase, I mean, St. Vincent right now is dependent on tourism, when the tourists come you need to have attractions. No longer do people want to do sea and sun but when you have endemic species people come just to see those species,” he said.

The Forestry Department in St Vincent and the Grenadines last year increased its vigilance in protecting two endemic species, the Pink Rhino Iguana and the Union Island Gecko from being poached and traded illegally.

Endemic species are protected under law with legislation being revisited to increase the penalties for offenders.