The COVID-19 death toll in St. Vincent and the Grenadines now stands at 105 following the report of one new COVID-19 death.

The deceased is an 87 year old unvaccinated male with underlying conditions who testing positive for COVID-19 on February 16th, 2022 and was admitted to the Isolation Ward at the Milton Memorial Hospital. He died on February 20th of COVID-19 pneumonia.

According to the latest COVID-19 update released by the Ministry of Health, Wellness and the Environment 2 new PCR COVID-19 cases and 1 new rapid antigen case have been recorded in country.

Active cases of the virus in SVG dropped to 64 following the recoveries of 4 persons.

COVID-19 hospitalizations according to the ministry’s update currently stand at 4. All admitted patients are unvaccinated.

Since March of 2020, 6737 PCR COVID-19 cases have been reported in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.