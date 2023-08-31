Commissioner of Police Colin John has not resigned says Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves.

Prime Minister Gonsalves, who is also Minister National Security made the statement in response to a question at a press briefing held on Tuesday.

This comes following reports that Commissioner John would demit office in the next few weeks.

“Let me state certain things first, when you’re commissioner of police, you stay, you resign, or if you haven’t reached retirement age, to seek early retirement. I’ve heard people say that the commissioner of police has resigned—if you’re in the public service all your life, you’ve gone past 55, would you resign and lose your pension? I mean, it just doesn’t make sense. I don’t know of anything concerning the resignation of Colin John as commissioner of police and I can say emphatically, Colin John has not resigned, because it would not be within his interest” he said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves noted that the Commissioner of Police is at the age where he has the option to ask for early retirement; however the Prime Minister said he would not comment on whether or not Commissioner John has asked for early retirement.