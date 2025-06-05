St. Vincent & the Grenadines Commissioner of Police, Mr. Envill Williams has been elected to serve as Secretary/Treasurer of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police (ACCP) for the period 2025 -2026.

The new executive was elected at the 39th Annual General Meeting and Conference of the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police held from May 12 -16 at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre in Georgetown, Guyana.

The other members of the new executive are Commissioner Darrin Simons of Bermuda who was elected President, Commissioner Carl John of St. Maarten, First Vice President and Commissioner Bryan Isaacs of Suriname, Second Vice President.

Meanwhile, the Association of Caribbean Commissioners of Police has agreed to a Resolution on Officer Mental Health.

Acknowledging the psychological challenges that policing duties place on officers throughout the Caribbean, ACCP members have committed to: Enhance and expand mental health and wellness programs to provide additional support to its officers, Create opportunities for early intervention and preventative care, Develop peer support networks that draw on the strength of its policing family, and Share successful wellness initiatives between member countries to build regional awareness and capability.

This commitment reflects the ACCP’s value of Professional and Ethical Standards, by recognizing that investing in officer wellbeing strengthens their ability to serve and protect communities effectively.