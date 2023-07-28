The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Cooperative Credit Union’s Micro Loan program is a step in the right direction.

This is according to Communications Officer at the Centre for Enterprise Development (CED) Keisha Phillips during the launch of the program earlier this week.

She noted that this program will provide the boost needed for many small businesses in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“In terms of a program like this, one may even wonder if $10,000 is enough for a business, we acknowledge that it is a step, it may be a baby step but it is a step in the right direction, it is a start because there may be micro businesses that do not have the credentials that they need or the capital that they need to get to where they want to go but at least a micro loan would start them off in going towards where they need to go in terms of starting and growing their businesses,” she said.

Applications for the SVGPCCU’s Micro Loan program open up on Wednesday August 2nd, with the deadline for applications being Friday September 1st 2023.