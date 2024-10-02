The St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation is currently preparing for the hosting of the Confederation of North, Central America and Caribbean Association Football (Concacaf) Nation’s League games here.

Speaking on WE FM’s Activated mornings program this morning, Nelson Hillocks, Chairperson of the Local Organising Committee, highlighted the activities leading up to and including the games.

On Friday 4th October, from 5pm, the federation will be hosting a meet and greet for the players at Heritage Square.

The games will be hosted on the 10th and 13th October, for the first time under the floodlights.

The SVG team, Vincy Heat will play El Salvador twice and the games are expected to begin at 3pm.