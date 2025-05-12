The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) has announced the appointment of Mr. Alnif Williams as the new Head Coach of the Senior Women’s National Football Team.

This appointment marks a significant step forward in the development of women’s football in the country, as the SVGFF continues to strengthen its program both on and off the field. With an emphasis on building a competitive and well-rounded team, Williams is expected to bring fresh leadership and expertise to the team.

The Federation expressed its confidence in Williams’ ability to lead and inspire the team to new heights.