The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Environment Fund (SVGEF) recently welcomed 14 biology students and two lecturers from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) for an educational field trip focused on sea turtle conservation. The two-hour interactive session was designed to provide students with hands-on knowledge about preserving sea turtles and their coastal habitats.

During the trip, the students had the opportunity to explore sea turtle habitats along the coastline, learning about the various threats these marine creatures face, including habitat destruction and climate change. SVGEF experts, Lisa Gaymes and Stephan Hornsey, guided the group, answering questions, fostering discussions, and highlighting the importance of ongoing conservation efforts.

This initiative aligns with the SVGEF’s mission to promote environmental education and inspire the next generation of conservation leaders. By engaging students directly with practical conservation work, the field trip aims to deepen their understanding of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ unique marine biodiversity and encourage them to contribute to its protection.