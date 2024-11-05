The St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will be hosting a free literacy workshop for parents.

The workshop will take place on November 14th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm in the Lecturer’s lounge of the SVGCC Villa campus.

Persons wishing to participate can call the college, visit their Facebook page and click on a link that will take them to the registration page, or scan the QR code presented.

The sessions will include read aloud, the informal reading inventory, word attack skills, sight words and high frequency words, comprehension and writing skills.

The college says only 25 spaces are available.