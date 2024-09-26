72 students from the St Vincent and the Grenadines Community College have obtained a certificate in football coaching.

The students, who are from the second and third cohorts of the SVGCC’s Applied Associate Degree in Sports Sciences programme, successfully completed the St Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF) D Licence Football Coaching Certificate.

The coaching course which is part of a broader initiative aimed at equipping students with both academic qualifications and sports-related certifications, is also included in the curriculum of the Applied Associate Degree in Sports Sciences.

Throughout the two-year programme, students engage in various courses designed to provide them with practical skills and credentials that enhance their career prospects upon graduation.

The SVGCC says that it remains committed to developing well-rounded sporting professionals, ensuring that graduates are well-prepared to pursue diverse opportunities in the sports industry.