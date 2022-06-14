The St. Vincent & the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), has announced the launch of two new certificate programmes.

The programmes, Occupational Health & Safety at Work and Logistics & Supply Chain Management, will be offered through the college’s Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies (DASGS).

According to an official release from the SVGCC, both programmes will run for approximately seven (7) weeks.

Application forms can be downloaded from www.svgcc.vc or any of the college’s divisional offices.

They must be submitted directly to the DASGS divisional office at the college’s Villa campus. The deadline for applications is Friday 24th June, 2022.