In the wake of unprecedented global challenges, the education system has experienced a paradigm shift towards blended and online teaching and learning.

Recognizing the significance of effective policies in shaping this new era, the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC), during the month of April and early May, hosted a series of stakeholder consultations and a workshop on developing an online teaching and learning policy.

These activities formed part of the policy development phase of the SVGCC-Commonwealth of Learning (COL) project on building the College’s institutional capacity to develop and deliver quality blended and online education.

The stakeholder consultations and workshop were facilitated by Dr. Lora Pilgrim, a COL consultant and interim Director of the Office of Online Learning at the University of the West Indies. The stakeholder consultations were held with personnel from the Department of Higher Education and senior administration of the College.

The policy development workshop brought together students, faculty from the College’s four divisions and staff from the Registrar’s Office, IT Services, Community Outreach and Accreditation and Quality Assurance departments. During the workshop, participants discussed the benefits and challenges of online teaching and learning.

They also began the initial drafting of the policy that is aimed at guiding the design, development and delivery of blended and online programmes and courses at the SVGCC.