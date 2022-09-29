Seven hundred and forty eight students graduated from all four (4) divisions of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) on Wednesday September 28th, 2022.

Speaking at the event at Victoria Park, Director of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, Nigel Scott said there were various support systems implemented to assist students who had challenges during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scott noted this was done to ensure students were not at a disadvantage and could be given an opportunity to excel. The Director went on to thank the Teachers, Instructors and students for their hard work which was reflected in the high pass rate for the CAPE examinations 2022.

Minister of Education and National Reconciliation, Hon. Curtis King announced at the ceremony that the top performers will be awarded national scholarships and exhibitions to continue their education and training.

“No praise is too great for you”, the Minister stated, as he commended the teachers and students for demonstrating resilience in the face of many challenges.