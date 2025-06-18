The St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College (SVGCC) will hold its Annual Graduation Ceremony on Tuesday, June 24th, 2025.

The ceremony is set to begin at 2:00 p.m. at Victoria Park.

This year, over 900students are eligible to graduate, having completed various programmes at the College.

The distribution of eligible graduandsis as follows:

Division of Arts, Sciences and General Studies: 426

Division of Nursing Education: 94

Division of Teacher Education: 37

Division of Technical and Vocational Education: 324, and

Centre for General and Continuing Education: 22

This year’s theme is “Empowered by Knowledge: Driven by Purpose”.

Itunderscores the College’s commitment to equipping students with the tools to lead with clarity, purpose, and impact.

TheSVGCC will welcome Professor Justin Robinson as this year’s featured speaker.

A proud Vincentian and distinguished academic, Professor Robinson currently serves as Principal of The University of the West Indies (UWI) Five Islands Campus in Antigua and Barbuda, and Pro Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Industry Partnerships and Planning at The UWI.

The ceremony will be streamed live on the College’s Facebook page and YouTube channel. ***