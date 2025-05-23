Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has made a triumphant return to the RHS Chelsea Flower Show, capturing a prestigious Silver-Gilt Medal in its first appearance at the world-renowned event in 34 years.

Led by Governor-General Dame Susan Dougan, the nation’s comeback was marked by a breathtaking display titled “Naketi Wieb”, celebrating the island’s lush biodiversity, volcanic landscape, and indigenous Kalina heritage. The exhibit dazzled judges with its bold floristry, ecological authenticity, and compelling narrative centred on La Soufrière volcano as both destroyer and creator.

The creative effort was spearheaded by Alexandra Grant, with contributions from a talented team including Gideon Nash of National Parks, artistic coordinator Ailene Bailey, and volunteers Michelle James and Chantêl Williams. The UK-based operations were led by Kimberley Dougan, with Desmond Telesford managing logistics.

“This medal is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and our deep love for St Vincent and the Grenadines,” said Dame Susan. “We didn’t just return to Chelsea—we brought our soul with us.”

The RHS Chelsea Flower Show, a global hallmark of horticultural excellence, draws top designers and over 150,000 visitors annually. The Silver-Gilt Medal ranks just below Gold, underscoring SVG’s remarkable achievement on the international stage.