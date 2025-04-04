Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development and Culture, Hon. Carlos James has announced a new nonstop flight service connecting SVG to Atlanta, Georgia, thanks to Delta Airlines.

Beginning December 20th, 2025, visitors will have convenient daily access aboard Delta’s state-of-the-art Boeing 737 MAX, offering a seamless and comfortable journey to our world-class attractions, thriving business community and stunning landscapes.

This new route strengthens the connectivity between St. Vincent and the Grenadines and one of the busiest travel hubs in the world, making it easier for visitors to explore everything our country has to offer.

The daily flights will provide flexible travel options for visitors and locals alike, fostering tourism growth and strengthening economic ties between Atlanta, connecting cities and St. Vincent and the Grenadines.