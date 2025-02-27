The Ministry of Health, Wellness, and the Environment has welcomed the fifth cohort of Improving Global Health (IGH) Fellows to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines as part of the SVG-NHS England Managed Education Partnership.

The three fellows—Sium Ghebru, Bethany Kay, and Lauren Susnjara—will spend six months working on Quality Improvement Projects aligned with the country’s health priorities.

At a welcoming event on February 10, 2025, security and cultural briefings were conducted by local officials, and the fellows received tokens of appreciation.

Their work aims to support ongoing healthcare improvements in the nation.