The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, in partnership with the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce, had the distinct pleasure of welcoming a delegation comprising thirty-two students and five professors from EGC Martinique.

This esteemed group arrived at the Cruise Ship Terminal in Kingstown, on April 3.

The one-day visit formed an integral part of the international “Caribbean Mission” aboard the MSC Virtuosa Cruise Ship.

The mission aims to foster meaningful dialogue and collaborative exchanges between the Business School and key local economic stakeholders across several Caribbean islands.

Under the leadership of Ms. Lyvia Seraline, Professor of Marketing, Communication, Innovation, and Design Thinking at EGC Martinique, the mission serves as an invaluable opportunity for mutual learning and growth.

The itinerary for the day included: a guided tour of the Eastern Caribbean Group of Companies; Roundtable discussions involving the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade, and Consumer Affairs, Invest SVG, the Saint Vincent and the Grenadines Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Hotel Alexandrina, Searles Agro Products, and Ms. Kimya Glasgow.