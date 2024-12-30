The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has welcomed the Ambassador of the Federative Republic of Brazil, Her Excellency Ana Lélia Benincá Beltrame, as she formally presented credentials to His Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, during a ceremony held at Government House in Kingstown.

The Ambassador expressed Brazil’s commitment to fostering stronger bilateral ties and exploring new avenues for cooperation between the two countries. The Ambassador highlighted Brazil’s dedication to deepening collaboration in several areas, as well as addressing global challenges like climate change and food security.

Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan extended warm greetings to the Brazilian envoy, emphasizing the historical friendship between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and Brazil.

The ceremony marks a new chapter in the diplomatic relations between the two countries, which have enjoyed strong ties since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2010. Importantly too, the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines welcomes the re-establishment of the Brazilian Embassy in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Ambassador Ana Lélia Benincá Beltrame also held discussions with Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines; Dr. the Honourable Ralph Gonsalves, to officially mark the commencement of tenure and to explore upcoming opportunities for cooperation.