The Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines has formally welcomed the Ambassador of the Russian Federation, His Excellency Andrey A. Pritsepov,following the presentation of his Letters of Credence to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremony was held at Government House in Kingstown on Wednesday, November 12th, 2025.

In presenting his credentials, the Ambassador commended the steadfast unity and resilience demonstrated by the people of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

He reaffirmed the Russian Federation’s commitment to advancing cooperation and strengthening bilateral relations with SVG.

Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan warmly congratulated Ambassador Pritsepov on his appointment and expressed the Government’s dedication to deepening the longstanding ties between both nations.

During his visit, the Ambassador also met with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, the Honourable Frederick Stephenson.

Discussions focused on avenues for enhanced collaboration, and the Ambassador was given an opportunity to view progress on the New Modern Port project from the Ministry’s offices.

Diplomatic relations between the Russian Federation and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines were established on September 17th, 2002.