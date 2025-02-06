St. Vincent and the Grenadines has unveiled its first-ever SVG Sailing Week, a week-long celebration of sailing, culture and maritime heritage, scheduled for April 13th–21st, 2025.

Beginning on the mainland, SVG Sailing Week will take participants on a breathtaking journey through the archipelago’s islands and cays, featuring world-class coastal and inter-island racing.

The event features two dynamic race series, the Bougainvillea Cup Held April 13th – 15th and the Bequia Easter Regatta Held April 16th – 21st.

Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture, Carlos James, hailed the event as a transformative addition to SVG’s tourism product.

Beyond the races, SVG Sailing Week will offer a vibrant cultural immersion.

The event will also highlight Vincentian maritime heritage, such as Bequia’s celebrated boat-building history which features local shipyards producing handcrafted wooden boats which are still active today.