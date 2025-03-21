Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves, has signed on behalf of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG), a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for a Wave Power Pilot Project.

The MOU was signed in New York over the weekend between SVG, the Small Island Developing States Sustainable Energy and Climate Resilient Organization (SIDS DOCK), and a sea-based energy group incorporated in Ireland.

SIDS DOCK is a United Nations (UN)-recognised international organisation established in 2015, with all the rights and privileges for addressing climate change.

Speaking on radio on Wednesday March 19th, Prime Minister Dr. Gonsalves said that with the signing of the MOU, SVG has taken a step towards renewable energy development.

This MOU lays the groundwork for a potential two-megawatt (MW) wave power pilot project on the northeast coast of Saint Vincent.

The initiative aims to harness the energy of ocean waves to contribute to the country’s renewable energy portfolio.

The introduction of wave power presents an opportunity to diversify energy sources and enhance sustainability.

The signing of this MOU is part of SVG’s broader commitment to renewable energy and climate resilience.