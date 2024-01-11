The government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has announced the implementation of an open and closed season for harvesting conch in 2024.

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry, and Labor, Saboto Caesar, made the announcement on January 9th during his contribution to the debate on the 2024 Appropriations Bill.

Caesar emphasized the importance of protecting the Queen Conch species in SVG while simultaneously ensuring that it is harvested in a sustainable way. The conch is a highly valued delicacy and a significant export for the country.

However, reports from the Caribbean Natural Resources Institute (CANARI) reveal that the conch has been under threat for many years due to overutilization for commercial purposes and existing regulatory mechanisms.

The 2024 open and closed seasons are intended to address these concerns while still allowing for the consumption and sale of conch.

The Queen Conch is mainly harvested in the Grenadines, and the closed season will aim to protect this valuable resource. The government has previously implemented open and closed seasons for other animals, including iguanas, lobsters, manicous, agoutis, armadillos, and certain pigeons, in an effort to sustainably manage their populations.

During the open season, people may hunt or harvest protected animals to meet their protein and cuisine needs. However, hunting or harvesting during the closed season is illegal and subject to fines and jail time.