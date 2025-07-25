St. Vincent & the Grenadines will play host to the 2025 CBN/WINLOTT Windward Island School Games, from July 26th to August 2nd, this year.

The Windward Islands School Games is a significant annual multi-sport event that brings together student-athletes from Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The games intend to foster camaraderie among the athletes and encourage the development of athletics among youth.

The first day of competition will be the Track & Field component tomorrow July 26th at the Sir Vincent Beache National Stadium.