St. Vincent and the Grenadines is set to host a Cannabis festival from November 1-3, 2024.

The festival – CanaBliss, officially launched by the Medicinal Cannabis Authority on September 9th, 2024 will feature medicinal marijuana products, local food, and music.

The launch which took place at La Vue Boutique Hotel was attended by several policymakers including Agriculture Minister –Saboto Caesar and Finance Minister –Camillo Gonsalves who both acknowledged the historical significance of the hosting of the festival.

Head of the SVG Medical Cannabis Authority – Dr. Jerrol Thompson also spoke, revealing that the festival will see a conference on medicinal cannabis, an expo, and a concert.

In December 2018, SVG became the first OECS country to decriminalize marijuana for medicinal purposes.

People can purchase marijuana-based pharmaceutical products at several approved pharmacies operating in the country.

The country also has a cannabis lounge and has exported locally-made medicinal marijuana products.