Preparations are being finalized for the hosting of the 2025 Windward Islands Football Association (WIFA) Women’s Tournament in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The tournament will bring together top teams from four Caribbean countries: Barbados, Dominica, St. Lucia, and host nation St. Vincent & the Grenadines. It will take place from September 14th-20th, 2025.

Ms. Yolande London, a member of the Executive Committee of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Football Federation (SVGFF), speaking yesterday at a press conference hosted by the SVGFF said the last WIFA Senior Tournament was held in 2019 and was won by Lady Heat of St. Vincent and the Grenadines. She is anticipating a very competitive but friendly tournament this year.

Ms. London said the competition will be played in a round robin format.

“The competition would be played in a round robin format, so everyone plays each other. And at the end of that round, the two top teams, that’s the teams first and second, with the highest points, will then face each other to determine the champion. And the two cellar teams, which are the two teams with the least number of points, would play each other for the third and fourth place, respectively. The games would be played at two venues. During the first round, the games would be played at Victoria Park, and the third place and finals would be played at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.”

Ms. London explained that two games will be played nightly.

“Starting on Sunday 14th of September, Game 1 will start at 5pm and will feature Barbados vs St Lucia. Then at 7.30pm, host St Vincent, our own Lady Heat, will take on Dominica. Then it continues on the 16th, that’s Tuesday. St Lucia would come up against Dominica at 5pm and then Lady Heat, St Vincent’s and the Grenadines, will play Barbados at 7.30pm and then on Thursday 18th, Barbados would take on Dominica at 5pm and St Vincent would play St Lucia at 7.30pm, all those games would be played at Victoria Park. On Saturday 20th, we would start with the third place playoff at 5pm, Arnos Vale Sporting Complex and then the finals at 7.30pm again at the Arnos Vale Sporting Complex.”

Meanwhile, Ms. London said tickets cost EC$10 and she is encouraging persons to attend the games.

“You’re going to get two exciting games for just $10. That deal, you can’t get anywhere else. And that’s real value you would be getting once you patronize those games. So at this point, I would want to urge all of us, it is an activity for your entire family. So I’m pleading to Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, remember the fixture we start in on the 14th and we’re ending on the 20th. Bring your family out, bring your little girls out. There are a lot of role models. Your children may have interest in playing football, but they just need that push. This tournament could serve as that needed push. So please come out and support our girls, support all of the females from all of the participating countries.”