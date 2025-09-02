The Minister of Housing, Informal Human Settlement, Youth and Sports, Hon. Orando Brewster has announced plans to construct the first indoor facility for netball.

Speaking at a welcoming ceremony yesterday, Minister Brewster said the ECCB champions, Vincy Jewels have done well and the Government is moving towards creating additional sporting facilities to enhance the development of Netball in the country.

The Vincy Jewels, (St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ premier Senior Women’s netball team,) returned to the state last evening having successfully defended their title at the 5th ECCB International Netball Series.

The tournament was held from August 23rd to 31st, 2025 at the Tanteen Netball facility in Grenada.