Prime Minister Dr. Ralph Gonsalves has announced that St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be establishing a diplomatic mission in United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Prime Minister Gonsalves made the announcement during his speech on Vincy Day at Dubai EXPO 2020, where he also announced a goodwill ambassador.

“I am pleased to announce that very shortly St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be establishing a permanent diplomatic mission here in United Arab Emirates. In the meantime we have appointed his Excellency Sheikh Dr Hamed Bin Ahmed Al Hamed as our goodwill ambassador extraordinary to promote the interests of our country and to represent us in the UAE. We thank him for his acceptance of this important assignment.” The Prime Minister said.

Prime Minister Gonsalves in his speech reiterated SVG’s solidarity with the government and people of the United Arab Emirates, going on to say that SVG is more specifically indebted to the leadership of the President of the UAE his Excellency President of the UAE Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Vice President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

St. Vincent and the Grenadines formally established diplomatic relations with the United Arab Emirates on February 20th, 2009.

Prime Minister on establishment of diplomatic mission in UAE