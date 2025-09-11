The Government is set to embrace 1.3 billion dollars in tourism investment on mainland St. Vincent.

Minister of Finance Hon. Camillo Gonsalves, speaking on radio on Monday, said the official signing and turning of the sod for Sandals Beaches and the Marriot Resort is expected to take place soon.

He further noted that the leeward coast is going to be the epicenter of high-end mass tourism in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

These investments are expected to yield approximately two (2) thousand jobs in the tourism sector and position this country as a leading Tourism destination.