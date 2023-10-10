St. Vincent and the Grenadines will be holding a Breadfruit Festival on Wednesday October 11th, commemorating World Food Day.

The United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) will commemorate World Food Day ON Monday October 16 2023 under the theme: Water is Life. Water is Food. Leave no one behind.

The breadfruit festival will be held at the Dumbarton Agricultural Station under the theme: Water is Life; Breadfruit for Food Security.

According to Veterinary Officer Dr. Nicole Timm, coordinator for the breadfruit festival, one hundred students from primary and secondary schools in the Marriaqua Valley will be targeted. She further stated that the objective of the festival is to sensitize persons of the various ways in which breadfruit can be utilized to ensure food security.

Plans are also ongoing for the celebration of World Food Day on Monday, which will see an exhibition hosted at the SVG Postal Corporation Parking Lot.

A number of farmers and agro-processors will have on display, fresh produce and value-added products showcasing the theme of World Food Day. Items from the breadfruit festival will be a part of the exhibition.